Police reveal Buena Park gunman was trying to kill wife, who was school bus driver

Police have revealed that a man accused of shooting at a school bus in Buena Park last week was trying to kill his wife, who was the bus driver.

Last Friday, according to Captain Frank Nunes of the Buena Park Police Department, the incident started when an officer saw a man – later identified as Cedric Baxter – shooting at a school bus near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Western Avenue at around 2 p.m. Friday.

"He [officer] observed a male subject firing a handgun at a school bus. Our officer intervened immediately and a vehicle pursuit ensued through city streets of Buena Park," said Nunes.



Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The pursuit ended at the Buena Park School District Office on Orangethorpe Avenue. Baxter crashed through one of the gates.

"Once the vehicle got to the rear of the school district office, it collided with some parked vehicles and an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Nunes.

Two police officers opened fire at the alleged gunman, ultimately killing him.

Nunes said there was one student and a bus driver – which turned out to be Baxter's wife – on the school bus at the time of the initial shooting, though police said it does not appear any bullets struck the bus.

Baxter's wife had an active domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband.

Ultimately, no one on the bus was injured.

"We're speaking with witnesses, conducting a thorough investigation to find out what happened. We can't rule anything out. We have to investigate this thoroughly and get statements from everyone who was involved," said Nunes.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation as a weapon was recovered from the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.