Orange County middle school assistant principal takes own life on campus

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Placentia, Calif. - School officials confirm Moises Plascencia, the assistant principal at Kraemer Middle School in Placentia, died by suicide on campus on Monday.

Officers with the Placentia Police Department were called to the school just before noon on Monday regarding a death investigation. The school is in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District in Orange County.

The school's principal, Michael Young, wrote the following letter that was sent out to parents:

Dear Kraemer Middle School Community,

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write you this afternoon. I am incredibly sorry to announce that our Assistant Principal Moises Plascencia took his own life earlier this morning on campus. The incident took place in a private staff area and fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support.

Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss. While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cared for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School.

As we begin to process this unthinkable grief, we are suspending normal school operations through the remainder of the day. School will resume tomorrow with our regular schedule. The Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District’s (PYLUSD) team of highly qualified mental health professionals will be on campus to serve and support students, staff, and families. Anyone impacted by this incident is encouraged to come to the multipurpose room for mental health support at any time throughout the remainder of the week.

We thank you for your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we continue to navigate this terrible tragedy on our campus. We also thank Placentia PD and our other community partners for their support. Our commitment to you is that we will stay in regular communication over the coming days to ensure you are informed about next steps.

No further information was immediately released.

