Operation North Star nabs 192 fugitives in Los Angeles area

Federal authorities announced 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area during a 30-day nationwide initiative called Operation North Star.

(U.S. Marshals)

The 192 arrests were among the 1,500 arrests of fugitives wanted for the "most serious, violet, and harmful" crimes across 10 U.S. cities, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

"This operation is an example of the strong partnership between the U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement," said U.S. Marshal David Singer of the Central District of California in a statement. "Operation North Star has made our communities safer, by removing some of the most violent criminals from the streets of our communities."

Chicago, New York City, Houston, and Philadelphia are just some of the other cities that were included in the operation.

Operation North Star focused on suspects wanted for dangerous offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault, authorities said. Investigators prioritized suspects accused of using firearms in their crimes, or who had risk factors "associated with violence."

