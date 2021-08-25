Small plane makes emergency landing in Ontario

article

A single-engine plane had to make an emergency landing in Ontario Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ontario Police, the plane landed in the area of Ontario Ranch Rd. and Broadway Ave.

It appears the plane crashed through a small fence.

No one was injured and the pilot is alert and being treated on the scene.

No word yet on what caused the plane to make an emergency landing.

