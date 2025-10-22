10 Freeway crash kills several people in Ontario; 1 driver arrested for possible DUI

The Brief A horrific car pileup killed several people on the 10 Freeway in Ontario. A driver in his 20s was arrested under the suspicion of possibly driving under the influence.



A horrific crash involving multiple vehicles – including a big rig and a semitruck – killed several people on the 10 Freeway in Ontario.

What we know:

The Ontario Fire Department responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21 regarding the multi-vehicle pileup.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to the hospital.

Following investigation, one of the four people taken to the hospital have since seen accused of possibly driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol..

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, has since been arrested for allegedly driving under the possible influence of drugs, CHP said.

The road has since reopened to the public following investigations.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday, October 22, officials have not released the identities of the three people killed in the crash.

The name of the suspect driver also has not been released by officials as of Tuesday.