OnlyFans model 'cries' over LA's homeless crisis while driving $100K Tesla down Skid Row

OnlyFans model and TikTok influencer Mikaela Testa is getting slammed online for a recent series of videos she posted of herself on social media flashing money and crying over homeless people in Los Angeles - all while driving a $100,000 Tesla past them.

The 22-year-old recently traveled to the U.S. from Australia with a friend, chronicling her activities in a series of vlogs.

One video showed the pals renting out the Tesla then going to Erewhon Market, where they bought a few salads and juices for close to $100.

Testa said she had originally wanted to rent out a Lamborghini but due to the minimum age limit being 30 they got a Tesla instead.

They then took a trip through downtown Los Angeles to visit the Cecil Hotel, the scene of several infamous murders.

But to get there, Testa and her friend had to drive through Skid Row - something she said was "very heartbreaking."

"Driving through these streets was very heartbreaking. I could not stop crying," she said as she filmed the homeless encampments on the street from the car window.

"I couldn't even make it through, I was not going to get out of the car, so I missed out," she added.

Shortly afterward, however, Testa then starts talking about whether Australian or American money was "prettier."

"What country's money is better? The plastic, washable Australian money or the American money with blood stains on it?" she asked the camera as she flashes the $100 bills.

"The American one is so aesthetic, I love it much more," she added.

Other TikTok videos show the pair's travels to Disneyland and Malibu. In one, Testa is seen handing out money to a passerby.

"Guys, I'm a Pisces I'm literally one of the most generous people ever. I got grilled on my vlogs the other day talking about like homeless people and how emotional I was… I don't like to film me handing out money! But if I see someone that needs help I literally can't help but help them," she said.

Testa has since disabled comments on the videos.

According to Daily Mail, Testa reportedly makes $162,000 monthly on OnlyFans.