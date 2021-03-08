One year later: SoCal man discusses COVID-19 diagnosis, fearing the unknown during early battle with virus

Matt Schulte could barely hold his two very big dogs back as they happily tried to greet me at the door. It was my first time meeting Matt after talking with him by Zoom every day for a month starting in March of 2020.

He was the first person FOX 11 News had ever met who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and the world knew so little. Matt and his girlfriend Danielle had gone on a ski trip and photography job in Aspen. Matt got sick there but felt well enough to fly home. When back in LA he fell so ill again he went to the emergency room.

That's when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was the same week the NBA shut down and America went into lockdown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The whole time, the 32-year old was a case study for medical research testing over and over again. He spent 38 days in quarantine at his girlfriend's place.



Here is his story on the one year following his coronavirus battle.

