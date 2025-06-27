One man killed, another wounded in attempted robbery outside South LA dispensary

The Brief One man was killed and another injured in a robbery attempt outside a South Los Angeles marijuana dispensary late Thursday night. Two suspects are currently at large after allegedly carjacking a silver Acura from bystanders immediately following the shooting. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or suspects, nor is it known if they were acquainted.



One man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a robbery attempt turned deadly outside a marijuana dispensary late Thursday night in South Los Angeles.

Authorities say two suspects are still on the run.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, in the 9000 block of Compton Avenue, near 91st Street, in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

According to Lt. Steve De Jon with the LASD homicide bureau, two male victims were sitting inside a black Ford Expedition parked in front of a dispensary when two male suspects approached them on foot and attempted to rob them. A struggle broke out, and both victims exited the vehicle. One of the suspects then opened fire, striking both men.

SUGGESTED: LA County Sheriff's Dept. apologizes for 'inappropriate' Iran social media post

One victim, described only as a Hispanic adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

What Happened Next:

Moments after the shooting, investigators say a silver Acura pulled up to the scene—possibly to help the victims—but the two suspects carjacked the vehicle.

The driver and passenger inside the Acura were unharmed.

SUGGESTED: LA man sues LASD, alleging flashbang injury at "No Kings protest" led to amputation

The suspects fled the scene and have not been located.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or suspects.

It’s also unclear whether the suspects and victims knew each other, or whether the robbery was random.

SUGGESTED: LASD deputies carjacked in downtown LA; suspect arrested

What they're saying:

Lt. Steve De Jon confirmed that homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.