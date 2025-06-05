LASD deputies carjacked in downtown LA; suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly carjacked a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department truck in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday has been arrested, according to authorities.
What we know:
The LASD all-purpose utility vehicle was stolen around 5 a.m. near Spring and Temple streets, according to authorities.
During the carjacking, a deputy struggled with the suspect and suffered minor injuries. That deputy was treated at a local hospital and released.
The truck was later recovered in the 14900 block of South Western Avenue in Gardena.
Authorities have confirmed that no department-issued firearms or weapons were stolen, but four cell phones are missing.
An investigation led detectives to a home in the 1700 block of West 150th Street in Gardena. Authorities were able to identify the suspect and ultimately arrest 36-year-old Mark Arriola during a traffic stop. Evidence at the home linked Arriola to the crime.
He was detained and arrested for carjacking. He has since been released on bond.
What's next:
The case will be handed over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or questions related to this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at (562) 946-7893.
For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.