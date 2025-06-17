LA man sues LASD, alleging flashbang injury at "No Kings protest" led to amputation

article

The Brief A Los Angeles man is suing the LASD, claiming a flashbang device hit him at a protest, causing severe injury. The LASD stated it is reviewing video, but it's currently unclear if their personnel were involved in that specific incident. This lawsuit highlights ongoing concerns about law enforcement's use of force during recent L.A. protests.



A Los Angeles man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), alleging excessive force after a flashbang device reportedly struck him and detonated on impact during the "No Kings" protest on June 14. The incident, according to the lawsuit, resulted in the amputation of one of his fingers.

Sergio Espejo, 33, a data engineer, claims the injury occurred without warning or provocation while he was participating in a protest in Downtown Los Angeles. His legal team states the injury has significantly impacted his ability to work and has raised questions regarding law enforcement's use of force during public protests.

What we know:

According to the complaint filed by Espejo, he was waving an American flag when a flashbang device, typically employed for crowd control, reportedly struck him and detonated on impact, causing significant injuries to his hand. The lawsuit states Espejo was not arrested or charged following the incident.

The device caused severe injuries, which ultimately led to the amputation of one of his fingers. Espejo received initial first aid from bystanders at the scene before being transported to L.A. General Hospital for treatment.

Questions surround crowd-control tactics

What they're saying:

Greg Kirakosian, Espejo’s attorney, said the lawsuit centers on his client’s constitutional rights. He described the alleged deployment of the flashbang device as unjustified and dangerous.

Kirakosian also expressed concern about a broader trend, alleging that law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles have continued to use what he characterized as aggressive, military-style crowd-control tactics during "peaceful protests."

'We do not use less lethal tools indiscriminately'

The other side:

In response to inquiries regarding Saturday’s protest, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department provided a statement to FOX 11, noting that while the protest was peaceful earlier in the day, the Department assisted the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a dispersal order was issued when "agitators became assaultive, throwing rocks and bottles at personnel in the afternoon."

The LASD statement continued: "The Department is still reviewing video footage of the incident in question, and at this time, it is not clear whether our personnel were involved." This comment, released in the context of recent protest-related incidents, addresses the department's ongoing internal review processes.

The LASD emphasized its commitment to accountability and transparency in use-of-force incidents: "All Department use of force incidents will be reported to a supervisor who will then conduct thorough, fair, and objective review into the circumstances surrounding the force incident. The use of force analysis will then be reviewed and evaluated by Department Executives to ensure the use of force was objectionably reasonable and met Department policy and legal standards. The review of body camera footage, as well as any other video, will be part of the investigation."

The Department clarified its policy on less-lethal tools: "We do not use less lethal tools indiscriminately, we only use it when de-escalation measures have been exhausted and when deputies, other members of law enforcement or innocent citizens are being attacked and assaulted with items such as bricks, stones, mortars, and Molotov Cocktails."

The right to protest vs law enforcement obligation to public safety

Big picture view:

These recent lawsuits and the LASD's response unfold amidst a period of heightened tensions surrounding public demonstrations in Los Angeles. The June 14 "No Kings" protest, during which Espejo was injured, was part of a nationwide movement opposing the Trump administration's policies. While organizers emphasized peaceful intent, local media, including FOX 11, reported escalations in downtown Los Angeles, with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets and declaring unlawful assembly.

Accusations of provocation have emerged from both sides. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell denied claims that officers provoked protesters, while "No Kings" organizers alleged law enforcement's actions led to escalation and "violent crowd suppression." FOX 11 also reported on masked individuals distributing riot shields and gas masks at protest sites, raising questions about potential orchestration of unrest. Meanwhile, LASD Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed an injury to a deputy during a confrontation with an "outside agitator" on June 14.

Adding to the complexity, the "No Kings" events followed several days of protests against federal immigration (ICE) raids in Los Angeles. President Trump's controversial deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to the city to respond to these protests drew criticism from California Governor Newsom and local officials, who viewed it as an unnecessary militarization. Local law enforcement leaders had initially stated they did not require federal military assistance.

The ongoing situation underscores the complex balance between the public’s constitutional right to protest and law enforcement’s obligation to maintain public safety—often amid unpredictable and evolving conditions.