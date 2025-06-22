LA County Sheriff's Dept. apologizes for 'inappropriate' Iran social media post

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department apologized for an "offensive and inappropriate" social media post about bombings in Iran, which was later deleted. The department clarified that the post was made in error, does not reflect their views, and emphasized their focus on public safety rather than commenting on foreign policy. LASD is taking corrective action, including an internal review and strengthening social media oversight, while reaffirming their commitment to community trust.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is apologizing over a social media post that was deemed "offensive and inappropriate."

What we know:

LASD posted – and eventually deleted – a statement over the weekend that read, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners."

What they're saying:

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, issued an apology over the aforementioned statement that was published on social media:

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran. This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department. As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities.

We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight. As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

We have updated our social media post and have launched an internal review to determine how it was created and published. Steps are being taken to strengthen our social media oversight protocols and ensure that any future communications align with our Department’s standards of professionalism, respect, and accountability.

We appreciate the continued trust of our community and will work diligently to reaffirm that trust every day."

Earlier in the weekend, LASD had vowed to increase patrol checks at places of worship in the wake of the news of U.S. attacking Iran on Saturday.