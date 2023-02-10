Two injured after train collides with car in Covina

article

Two people were injured following a collision involving a Metrolink train and a car in Covina Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were sent to the area of North Barranca Avenue and East Front Street around 10:25 a.m.

One person inside the car was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Another person inside the train was injured and was also transported.

The train, Number 308 on the San Bernardino line, had departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, according to Metrolink.

It is unknown how the car got on the train tracks.

The track will be closed while an investigation is conducted.

City News Service contributed to this report