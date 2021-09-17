One dead after car plunges off parking structure in Orange

article

An elderly woman died after her car plunged off the 4th story of a parking structure in Orange.

According to the Orange Police Department, a woman in her 70’s, accidentally drove off the parking structure at the St. Joseph Outpatient Pavilion medical offices.

When officers arrived on scene they located the vehicle on the ground floor, wedged between two parking structures.

Bystanders and witnesses helped flipped the car over, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

