OC oil spill: Coast Guard investigating reports off Huntington Beach coast

The U.S. Coast Guard was investigating reports of an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning.

Officials received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday regarding potential oil in the water off the Orange County coast. When the Coast Guard arrived, they found what appeared to be oil "sheen in the water" that stretched for approximately two miles in the ocean.

The spill is located about two miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The exact source of the spill is not yet known, according to officials.

Officials said that the spill may be coming from a platform, but confirmed that it is not a natural occurrence.

The Coast Guard is conducting testing to find the source. City officials said they are also continuing to evaluate the coastline, but have not been able to substantiate reports or details of the spill.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.