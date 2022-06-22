Officials announce OC beach closures amid summer storm

article

Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures at some Orange County beaches.

Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.

The following beaches are currently closed:

The city of Laguna Beach said beaches will remain closed until 30 minutes after the lightning storm passes.

Officials in Newport Beach noted that due to lightning strikes near the coastline, lifeguards have closed beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del mar as a precaution.

No other beach closures have been announced. Check back for updates.

