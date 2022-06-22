Expand / Collapse search

Officials announce OC beach closures amid summer storm

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures at some Orange County beaches.

Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.

Southern California residents woke up to thunderstorms, rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

The following beaches are currently closed:

  • The city of Laguna Beach said beaches will remain closed until 30 minutes after the lightning storm passes.
  • Officials in Newport Beach noted that due to lightning strikes near the coastline, lifeguards have closed beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del mar as a precaution. 

No other beach closures have been announced. Check back for updates.
 