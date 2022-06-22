Thunderstorms bring lightning to parts of Southern California

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds struck Southern California on Wednesday morning.

In addition, the National Weather Service warned of an elevated fire danger "through the coming week due to hot conditions with low humidity."

With monsoonal moisture flowing into Southern California from Santa Barbara County, the storms will be most prevalent over the mountains and deserts on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. Damaging winds are expected in excess of 60 mph and may be accompanied with penny-size hail.

Meanwhile, a drier southwest flow will develop on Thursday, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, followed by drier and warming conditions Friday and Saturday.

The weather service advised that people take precautions during thunderstorm activity -- saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors!!"

The agency also advised hikers to get below the tree lines during lightning activity.