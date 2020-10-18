Officers shoot at alleged sexual assault suspect at Paramount Studios

Police Sunday shot at a sexual assault suspect who allegedly threatened them with a knife before he barricaded himself inside Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

Fullerton Police said that the male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Bryan Gudiel Barrios, was under surveillance in the area for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, he allegedly produced a knife, at which time, officers used a Taser on him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Additional responding officers fired 40 mm rubber bullets and beanbags "which were also ineffective,'' according to the police statement.

Officers opened fire on the suspect as he ran into the lot and barricaded himself inside a Paramount Studios building, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody around 12:15 a.m. after a nearly 2-hour standoff, said Officer D. Orris of LAPD's Operations Center.

The suspect was reportedly not injured by gunfire, but he did sustain some self-inflicted knife wounds, police said. No officers were injured.

The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at or near the studio on Melrose Avenue near Gower Street, according to LAPD Operations Officer A. Delatorre.

There were not very many people at the studio since it was Sunday night, said Orris.

Barrios is believed to have worked at Paramount Studios. The nature of his employment was unclear.

