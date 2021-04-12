Officer who shot Daunte Wright grabbed gun instead of taser, bodycam video released

The police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, 20, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday mistakenly drew her handgun instead of a Taser, according to the police chief.

Officials released the body camera video of the incident Monday during a news conference.

On body camera video, the officer is heard shouting "taser, taser!" but was holding her handgun instead of a Taser. She then fired a single shot.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon called it an "accidental discharge." He said the female officer appeared to be intending to deploy her Taser, but instead pulled out her handgun and fired a shot, killing Wright.

Mayor Mike Elliot said he supports firing the officer who shot Wright. The officer has not been formally identified.

The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Officers stopped the vehicle for expired tabs. Once police learned the driver, identified as Wright, had a warrant, they tried to arrest him but he got back into his vehicle. At that point, the officer fired their gun, hitting Wright, who then drove several blocks before crashing into another car.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the car was hurt in the crash, but is expected to survive.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting.

Wright's death sparked immediate protests, leading to clashes with police and looting in several cities overnight.