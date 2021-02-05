Officer-involved shooting under investigation on 10 Freeway near Ontario

article

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation on the 10 Freeway near Ontario Friday evening.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near San Antonio Avenue a little before 3:30 p.m.

All eastbound lanes are shut down as the scene is under investigation, CHP said.

Officials did not specify what prompted the responding officer to open fire. Officials also did not give the responding officers' conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

