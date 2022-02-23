Rams' WR Odell Beckham Jr., girlfriend Lauren Wood announce birth of first child

February marks a monumental month for Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who not only celebrated becoming a Super Bowl champion, but now, he is now enjoying life as a father.

The 29-year-old and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, announced the birth of their baby, Zydn, on social media.

As fans may recall, the baby was due over Super Bowl week that had the star wide receiver "on standby." He previously joked that he was worried the baby would be born during the big game.

RELATED: Rams’ star wide receiver OBJ expecting first child during Super Bowl week

However, that scenario did become a reality for his teammate, Van Jefferson. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, was rushed to a hospital after going into labor in the middle of the game at SoFi Stadium.

RELATED:

According to OBJ’s lengthy Instagram caption, baby Zydn was born on Feb. 17 and said the baby is "the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth."

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly suffered ACL injury during Super Bowl LVI

OBJ scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI, but was sidelined due to a knee injury later in the game. Since then, Beckham said he successfully underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



