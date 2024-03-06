OC Restaurant week returns

A delicious dining adventure returns to Southern California this week!

Orange County Restaurant Week is well underway among participating restaurants in the area now through March 9, 2024.

The week-long series is dedicated to celebrating local restaurants through exclusive menus, dishes and more. The restaurant event has been running for more than 15 years.

This year, more than 175 restaurants are participating. Each offers a host of uniquely creative recipes and cocktails for their diners.

One such restaurant is Hammer Burger, a more recent addition to Santa Ana's dining hot spots. Hammer Burger is known for its smash burgers, but also several other delicious food items and unique beer selections.

There are no tickets or passes necessary to participate in OC Restaurant Week. To enjoy all the event series has to offer, simply dine at one of the county's participating restaurants on or before March 9.

Diners can find participating restaurants and search menus by price online at www.OCRestaurantWeek.com.



