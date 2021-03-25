OC Fair will be held in-person this summer, organizers announce

Great news carnival lovers! The OC Fair will be happening in-person this summer, organizers announced Thursday. The fair will be held from July 16 through August 15 in Costa Mesa with limited attendance.

The 2021 theme is "Time for Fun," celebrating the joy of the return of Southern California's favorite summer festival.

OC Fair officials have been working closely with public health agencies to develop protocols to keep fairgoers safe while bringing back carnival rides, fair food, entertainment, competitions, animals and more to fair fans.

Advance ticket sales will be required. Tickets for the fair go on sale May 1 on ocfair.com.

Announcements regarding concerts in Pacific Amphitheatre and The Hangar will be announced soon, organizers said.

The 2020 OC Fair was canceled last April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers put on a virtual event in place of the in-person activities.