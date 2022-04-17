Violent criminal missing from OC halfway house captured

A dangerous and violent criminal wanted out of Orange County was taken into custody Sunday after he was released from a halfway house two days ago.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Nicholas Souzer was captured on a warrant by the OCDA Task Force.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

In addition to other charges, Souzer was convicted in December of attacking three correctional officers and was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence which was set to expire on July 9, 2023.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.