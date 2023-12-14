OC authorities bust burglary ring, announces crackdown: 'Crime doesn't pay in Orange County'

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer Thursday issued a stern warning to thieves targeting Orange County as they discussed details of a crackdown on a burglary ring they say was responsible for nearly three dozen break-ins.

Nine suspects were rounded up in a sweep on Wednesday, with law enforcement still seeking 11 more suspects. Prosecutors have charged 20 individuals, including five juveniles, in connection with a burglary ring tied to 34 break-ins across the country with an estimated loss of about $500,000 in cash, weapons and valuables.

"Our homes should be where we feel our safest," said Spitzer, "There are few things more terrorizing than to come face to face with a stranger in your own home knowing full well the only reason they are there is to steal from you."

SUGGESTED: 2 arrested in string of armed robberies targeting victims wearing high-end jewelry in LA and Orange counties

Authorities said they began working on a case involving three residential burglaries back in September, two in unincorporated Santa Ana and one in Yorba Linda.

Officials connected these incidents to 19 other burglaries in Fullerton, along with several others in the area.

A map of burglaries and attempted burglaries perpetrated by the crime ring in Orange County. (Photo courtesy of OC Sheriff's Department/OC District Attorney).

The 20 defendants have ties to Los Angeles-based gangs, Barnes and Spitzer said in a press conference.

The thieves are "organized" and utilize sophisticated methods, like monitoring social media messages to see who is out of town, surveillance of affluent homes to get patterns of coming and going of residents and even breaking in through a second-floor balcony to avoid security system motion detectors, Barnes said.

Spitzer said that the gangs are recruiting juveniles to help with the heists because they tend to face lesser punishment from the system because of their age.

During the sweep this week, law enforcement recovered seven guns, two of which were stolen, multiple high-capacity magazines and $40,000 in cash, jewelry and handbags, Barnes said.

Officials reminded residents to lock all doors and windows, consider padlocking side gates and ensure homes are well lit. Authorities suggested adding lights on a timer and installing a security system with cameras to help steer thieves away.

As he has in the past, Spitzer criticized efforts to reduce jail and prison overcrowding. Spitzer said his office understands extending some mercy to first-time offenders, but he wants to crack down on recidivists.

"If you're going to commit crimes in Orange County, you've got to know we'll handle it differently here," Spitzer said.

"We believe in some reforms," Spitzer said. "But when it comes to hardcore crimes, we're putting our feet down."

The defendants charged in the ring include:

Deautri Hamilton, 30, of Los Angeles;

Jesus Alberto Guerra, 29, of Los Angeles;

Javier Guerrero, 31, of Los Angeles;

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles;

Tyrell Benyon Haley, 23, of Compton;

Michael Jason Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles;

Nathaniel Eric Roberts, 25, of Los Angeles;

Jeris Je Young Abalos, 34, of Los Angeles;

Tahj Kamare Richardson, 21, of Los Angeles;

Keven Von Claudell Holland, 35, of Los Angeles;

Kadin Isaiah Williams, 22, of Lakewood;

Jamari Nijie Devon Manning, 19, of Los Angeles;

Quaion Jayvion McClenton, 23, of Compton;

Deion Robert Franklin, 19, of Los Angeles;

Mika Mark McGee, 20, of Compton and;

Joshua Jeremiah Rivas, 20, of Los Angeles.

"Crime doesn't pay in Orange County," said Spitzer, "If you come to Orange County to steal, we're going to find you, we're going to arrest you and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

City News Service contributed to this report.