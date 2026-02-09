Organizers gear up for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium

The Brief Los Angeles is preparing to host Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027, following the conclusion of Super Bowl LX. SoFi Stadium and the greater LA area will host multiple major global events in the coming years, including the FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. Organizers say the 2027 Super Bowl will benefit from expanded transportation options and could feature a hometown matchup involving the Rams or Chargers.



The Los Angeles area is already gearing up to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

Less than 24 hours after Super Bowl LX, the focus has shifted to Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium is set to be the host site for Super Bowl LXI.

It will be a busy few years for the venue and the greater LA area, hosting matches for the FIFA World Cup in June and July, the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028.

"We have this incredible opportunity to showcase our city through the world’s biggest events," said Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission.

The commission says while the LA area hosted a successful Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in 2022, there were slight limitations coming off of COVID-19. But that won’t be the case in 2027.

"So we really feel like we have a chance to raise a bar that was already high," she said.

The commission says the other difference is fans visiting from out of town will notice expanded Metro options to get around this time.

"We want to try to make sure we make the visitor experience spectacular," said Schloessman.

What can make the 2027 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium even better than in 2022? Some are hoping for another Super Bowl with a home-field advantage.

"We had the Rams in their home in 2022. That was a fairy-tale ending, so what do you do to beat that? Well, how about the Rams and the Chargers in SoFi Stadium to be a really great hometown matchup," said Schloessman.