Man with gun outside of UN headquarters in Manhattan

The NYPD was trying to get a man with a gun outside of the United Nations building in Manhattan to surrender on Thursday..

FOX 5 News says a man has been pacing outside of the buildings with a shotgun and police are negotiating with him in an effort to try to drop the gun. He was described as a man in his 60s.

Things started unfolding about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police had taped off an area along 42nd St. And 1st Ave.

The entire UN complex is on lockdown and employees are sheltering in place.

A video posted on social media appeared to show the man holding a gun to himself at one point. The video also showed NYPD officers in tactical gear and long guns.

Several ambulances were also on standby at the scene.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area. 42nd St. between 1st and 2nd Ave. was closed along with 1st Ave. between 39th and 47th Streets. Traffic on the FDR Drive was also impacted by the situation. The road travels under the UN complex.

The United Nations complex consists of four main buildings on the shore of the East River in Manhattan.

No other details were immediately available. FOX 5 News had a crew on the way to the scene.

