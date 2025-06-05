18-year-old man identified as victim of Norwalk shooting
NORWALK, Calif. - An investigation continues after an 18-year-old man was shot to death following an altercation in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
What we know:
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Los Alisos Circle around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.
Arriving deputies discovered the victim, identified by the LA County medical examiner’s office as Giovanni Bliss Chavez, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Chavez was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Homicide investigators said during the confrontation, the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect was not available.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information from the LA County Sheriff's Department. City News Service contributed to this report.