18-year-old man identified as victim of Norwalk shooting

An investigation continues after an 18-year-old man was shot to death following an altercation in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Los Alisos Circle around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4.

Arriving deputies discovered the victim, identified by the LA County medical examiner’s office as Giovanni Bliss Chavez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Chavez was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide investigators said during the confrontation, the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.