Man killed in machete attack in downtown LA identified

The victim killed in one of two machete attacks in downtown Los Angeles last weekend has been identified.

What we know:

Renato Eustaquio, 60, was killed in a June 1 machete attack in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. He died at the scene.

A second victim was attacked by the same suspect at a separate location in the area of 1026 South Broadway. He was taken to the hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A suspect was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The suspect in custody has only been described as a 26-year-old man.

Details regarding the motive for the attacks and the specific charges he will be facing are currently unclear.