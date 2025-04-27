LA Metro to begin concealed weapon screening in Norwalk

The Brief LA Metro will start screening passengers for concealed weapons at the C-Line's Norwalk station on Monday. It's part of efforts to enhance safety, with the technology's effectiveness to be assessed over the next year at key stations. In response to increased violence on Metro buses and trains, officials have implemented various safety measures.



LA Metro is set to begin screening passengers for concealed weapons at the C-Line's Norwalk station starting Monday, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety.

What we know:

In response to increased violence on Metro buses and trains, LA Metro is implementing weapons detection screening at the Norwalk station on the C-Line.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to protect passengers and employees, which includes environmental improvements, modern fare gates, increased uniformed presence, and care-based strategies.

The screening process will commence at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn, Metro Board First Vice Chair Fernando Dutra, and Robert Gummer, deputy chief of safety, security, and law enforcement for LA Metro, present to observe the procedure at 12901 Hoxie Ave.

What's next:

The effectiveness of the weapons detection technology will be evaluated over the next year at key stations.

This assessment will help determine if the technology can be a viable tool for enhancing safety across the Metro system.