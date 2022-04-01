Northern Lights are not coming to LA, contrary to viral April Fools joke

article

A viral social media post left some Angelenos checking outside the window to see if gullible was written in the sky on April Fools.

This comes as a popular social media page, LosAngelesBucketList, put together an April Fools prank showing "northern lights" over the downtown Los Angeles skies.

"Who wants to stay up tonight to see them?" the post read, in part.

The April Fools post generated more than 149,000 likes on Instagram on the page with a following close to 1 million accounts.

However, if you paid attention to FOX 11's meteorologists or this week's forecasts on the National Weather Service, there is no such thing as a northern lights display in Southern California.

Elsewhere in the United States, other states were treated to northern lights sightings on Wednesday night. Viewing areas include states as far as Oregon, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Massachusetts.

In the meantime here in Southern California, we've got a weekend forecast highlighted by patchy fogs and highs of upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

