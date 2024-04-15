Noelle Lynch: California college student contacts family after disappearing in LA

article

The search for a missing college student whose cell phone was discovered at Los Angeles International Airport nearly two weeks ago is over after she contacted family over the weekend, her mother announced on social media.

Noelle Lynch's mother, Kellie Lynch, posted the good news to Facebook and thanked everyone for their help.

"We would like to extend our gratitude for all of your prayers for locating our daughter Noelle," she wrote. "Those prayers have been answered and Noelle has reached out to us."

The family is asking for privacy at this time and did not release any further information.

The 23-year-old Sacramento State University student left her parents' home in a "difficult state of mind," was in a car accident in Los Angeles and had not been seen or heard from since April 3.

Her father told SFGate that she left their family home on April 1, not knowing where she was going, "and the next thing we knew, she was in an accident in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2."

He said that his daughter's car was totaled in the car accident and that at least two vehicles were involved. Following the crash, his wife booked a hotel room for their daughter near LAX, where they planned to meet up, but she never showed up.

The following day, on April 3, Lynch called her mother from a "strange person’s phone" at noon, but she was "mostly not making sense," her dad told the outlet.

According to the LAPD, Lynch was last seen on surveillance video walking from an Inglewood apartment in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard, about six miles from LAX, around 5 p.m. on April 3.

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.