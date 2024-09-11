Nocturnal Wonderland music festival canceled due to California wildfires

The popular music festival Nocturnal Wonderland has been canceled due to the massive wildfires burning in San Bernardino County, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15 at Glen Helen Regional Park.

Currently, two massive wildfires are burning in the area, the Line Fire and Bridge Fire.

The Bridge Fire, burning in the San Gabriel Canyon, has torched over 49,000 acres and is 0% contained. The Line Fire which sparked in Highland burned over 34,000 acres and is 14% contained. Thousands of homes in LA, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties are under evacuation orders.

RELATED:

The wildfire smoke is also causing poor and unhealthy air quality.

"The health and safety of festival attendees and staff is our highest priority. After further discussions with local authorities, due to the impact of the fires surrounding the venue, we will be unable to proceed with Nocturnal Wonderland," organizers wrote in a post online. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires throughout San Bernardino and Southern California."

It is unclear when the festival will be rescheduled, if at all. Festival-goers will receive additional information via email.