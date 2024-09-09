Brush fire breaks out in Trabuco Canyon, evacuation warnings issued

As Southern California continues to deal with a late summer heatwave, multiple brush fires have been reported.

In Orange County, firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that sparked Monday in Trabuco Canyon.

The Airport Fire has burned 292 acres.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the vegetation fire is burning on Trabuco Creek Road near the remote-controlled airplane airport.

Mandatory Evacuations

Homes on Meander Lane

Evacuation Warnings

A voluntary evacuation warning was issued for homes near:

Rose Canyon Road

Trabuco Creek Road

Trabuco Canyon Road

Trabuco Oaks Drive

Joplin Loop

Cook's Corner

Robinson Ranch

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Other fires burning nearby

Firefighters in SoCal are also responding to the Line Fire in San Bernardino County. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 20,533 acres and was 3% contained. Several evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple neighborhoods.

In the San Gabriel Canyon, the Bridge Fire burned 1,255 acres and prompted the evacuation of several campground areas and mobile home parks.