Brush fire breaks out in Trabuco Canyon, evacuation warnings issued
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - As Southern California continues to deal with a late summer heatwave, multiple brush fires have been reported.
In Orange County, firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that sparked Monday in Trabuco Canyon.
The Airport Fire has burned 292 acres.
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the vegetation fire is burning on Trabuco Creek Road near the remote-controlled airplane airport.
Mandatory Evacuations
Homes on Meander Lane
Evacuation Warnings
A voluntary evacuation warning was issued for homes near:
- Rose Canyon Road
- Trabuco Creek Road
- Trabuco Canyon Road
- Trabuco Oaks Drive
- Joplin Loop
- Cook's Corner
- Robinson Ranch
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Other fires burning nearby
Firefighters in SoCal are also responding to the Line Fire in San Bernardino County. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 20,533 acres and was 3% contained. Several evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple neighborhoods.
RELATED:
- Line Fire: San Bernardino County blaze grows to 20K acres; Newsom declares state of emergency
- Bridge Fire in San Gabriel Canyon prompts evacuation of Angeles National Forest
In the San Gabriel Canyon, the Bridge Fire burned 1,255 acres and prompted the evacuation of several campground areas and mobile home parks.