California arson suspect arrested in connection to spread of Line Fire

A man is in custody after deputies accused him of setting a massive blaze in San Bernardino County that is now known as the "Line Fire."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department arrested 34-year-old Justin Halstenberg on Tuesday. The news of Halstenberg's arrest comes as the Line Fire has torched more than 34,000 acres across parts of the Inland Empire.

Deputies say Halstenberg was identified as the man who sparked the fire in the area of Baseline Road and Alpin Street in Highland back in September 5.

Halstenberg is being held on $80,000 bail, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

On the same day Haslbstenberg got placed in handcuffs, two others were arrested after they were suspected of trying to break into homes that were in Line Fire's evacuation zone.

Deputies ended up arresting 38-year-old Thomas Leslie and 51-year-old Jason Rogerson. Both were booked for conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

