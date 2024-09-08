Bridge Fire in San Gabriel Canyon prompts evacuation, road closures
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a 75-acre brush fire that broke out in San Gabriel Canyon Sunday, prompting an evacuation and road closures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday near the area of East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads, according to the Angeles National Forest.
Officials said forest visitors are being evacuated from the area.
The following road closures are in in effect:
- East Fork Road at Highway 39
- Glendora Mountain Road
- Glendora Ridge Road
- Highway 39 at the mouth of the canyon
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not known.
As a sweltering heat wave continues to bring triple-digit temperatures and dangerous heat to the region, firefighters continue to battle a fast-growing wildfire in San Bernardino County.
The Line Fire exploded overnight to 17,459 acres, and thousands of residents remain under evcacuation orders and warnings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.