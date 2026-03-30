No Kings rally in Los Angeles draws thousands before 74 arrested in later clashes

The Brief A large "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles drew tens of thousands of participants and was initially peaceful before some started throwing chunks of concrete at federal officers. Police arrested 74 people, including adults and juveniles, after some protesters allegedly failed to disperse and engaged in acts such as throwing concrete and vandalizing property. Authorities responded with crowd-control measures and warnings, while officials emphasized the right to peaceful protest amid widespread demonstrations across the region and nationwide.



Police Sunday said 74 people were arrested for allegedly failing to disperse after Saturday's "No Kings" demonstration in downtown Los Angeles turned violent, with some protesters throwing chunks of concrete at federal officers and one spray-painting a death threat near the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The arrests included 66 adults and eight juveniles, the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service on Sunday. Additionally, one person was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dirk or dagger, police said.

The downtown rally began around 2 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Molina Grand Park across from City Hall, followed by a march at 3 p.m., part of a nationwide day of protests against the Trump administration, including more than 50 separate events across Los Angeles and Orange County. The downtown protest included tens of thousands of people and was peaceful until the late afternoon.

The LAPD's incident commander declared a citywide tactical alert around 5:10 p.m. Saturday after a group of demonstrators started kicking a fence in front of the federal detention center at Alameda and Temple streets. Demonstrators were ordered to leave the area.

"Protestors on Alameda between Aliso and Temple have been warned multiple times by federal authorities to not attempt to tear down the gate and not throw items," according to a post on an LAPD social media account. "Federal authorities are using non-lethal measures to move crowd back."

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles County, wrote on social media, "To those who were smashing concrete blocks and throwing them at our officers, we have you on video. We will find you and arrest you too. You've been warned."

Earlier, Essayli had written, "My office has authorized immediate arrests for anyone assaulting law enforcement. You will be arrested and charged with a federal felony."

Video from the scene showed LAPD officers on foot and horseback lining up to push protesters away from the location. Photos showed tear gas in use.

At around 7:25 p.m., the department posted on social media, "multiple arrests being made." The tactical alert was canceled at 8:03 p.m. A tactical alert allows the department to keep officers on duty past the end of their scheduled shifts.

Obscene graffiti criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement was painted on walls near the Metropolitan Detention Center, including "Kill Your Local ICE Agent."

Essayli posted a video showing a masked demonstrator spray-painting the phrase. "This is a federal crime," he wrote. "If anyone knows who this person is, please let us know. The @DHSgov tip line is 866-347-2423."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the LAPD had urged participants to keep the demonstrations peaceful and lawful.

"Peaceful protest is our constitutional right," Bass wrote on social media. "When people come together to make their voices heard, that is democracy in action. Please stay safe and look out for one another."

In anticipation of the crowds, Caltrans crews Friday placed security gates along on- and off-ramps to the Hollywood (101) Freeway in the downtown area. During previous No Kings protests in downtown LA, some participants moved onto freeway lanes, temporarily blocking traffic. Streets were blocked in the Civic Center area Saturday, including sections of Broadway and Spring Street.

Some participants in the downtown march carried a large helium-filled balloon depicting Trump, along with handmade signs, during a roughly 1.5-mile march beginning on Spring Street. The organizers called for Trump's impeachment and removal from office and the abolition of ICE.

"As unconstitutional deportations and inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers continue across the United States, and as illegal and unauthorized wars are perpetrated around the globe, Los Angeles unites in solidarity with a peaceful march and rally," organizers said in a statement.

Scheduled speakers included actress Jodie Sweetin and Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the nation's largest union, which represents public school teachers and other support personnel, faculty and staff members at colleges and universities, retired educators and college students preparing to become teachers.

At least 40 demonstrations were held Saturday in Los Angeles County, including Burbank, Culver City, Hollywood, Long Beach, Malibu, Venice, Woodland Hills and outside Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lives in Brentwood, spoke at the Malibu rally held near their home, the California Post reported. Comedian Kathy Griffin and actor Sam Elliott also attended the rally.

More than a dozen demonstrations were held in Orange County, including Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Santa Ana and Westminster.

They were among more than 3,300 events nationwide with at least eight million participants, which organizer 50501 claims set a record for "the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in US history."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the New York Times that "the only people who care about these Trump derangement therapy sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them."