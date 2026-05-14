El Sereno residents fight 100-unit affordable housing project over lack of parking, permit violations

The Brief El Sereno residents are protesting a planned 100+ unit low-income building, even serving LA City Hall with a notice to halt the project immediately. The developer began initial demolition without permits, and the building plans completely omit parking, fueling community anger over local transit strains. Sola Impact's CEO states the project complies with zoning, claiming the reaction is unwarranted and labeling the opposing residents as a "NIMBY group."



An El Sereno community group is actively fighting a planned 100+ unit low-cost housing development, arguing that the developer is exploiting lenient city policies at the expense of the neighborhood.

While the site was previously an abandoned lot used as a drug haven by squatters, residents are now demanding an immediate halt to the new project over a total lack of planned parking and initial unpermitted demolition.

What we know:

The project is slated for the corner of S Huntington Drive and Portola.

The developer, Sola Impact, plans to construct a 100+ unit low-cost housing building.

However, the plans feature no parking spaces, a major point of contention for local residents who state that finding parking in the area is already nearly impossible.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado confirmed that the city previously forced Sola Impact to halt initial demolition because no permits had been issued.

For the last two and a half years, the city has been pushing the developer to comply with regulations, going so far as to launch nuisance abatement procedures and targeting CD 4 discretionary fund money to force a cleanup.

The developer only agreed to start and pay for the site cleanup this week after the City Attorney's office intervened.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado expressed agreement with the frustrated residents, noting that the city's aggressive focus on adding housing has led to lax permitting processes.

Jurado stated that low-income communities like El Sereno are being badly affected by these policy trade-offs.

Sola Impact CEO Gray Lusk defended the development, stating that the company is not doing anything outside its zoning restrictions.

Lusk argued that the community's backlash is unwarranted and provided the following statement:

What's next:

With the proper demolition permit now officially issued, Sola Impact intends to begin formal demolition work on Monday.

The developer also plans to maintain 24-hour security at the site alongside regularly scheduled cleanups.