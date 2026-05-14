Tesla rollover crash sparks 30-acre Grand Fire in Chino Hills, forcing temporary evacuations

The Brief A single-vehicle Tesla rollover crash sparked the 30-acre Grand Fire in Chino Hills on Wednesday night, causing flames to spread across both sides of Grand Avenue. The fast-moving blaze threatened about 650 nearby homes, forcing emergency officials to issue temporary evacuation orders and warnings for residents. Over 200 firefighters, assisted by water-dropping helicopters, successfully halted the fire's forward progress overnight, allowing all evacuation orders to be lifted.



A rollover crash involving a Tesla sparked a 30-acre brush fire in Chino Hills Wednesday night, temporarily triggering evacuation orders and warnings for nearby residents, according to Chino Valley fire officials.

The fire, dubbed the Grand Fire, broke out near Grand Avenue and Pleasant Hill Drive, close to the border with Diamond Bar, and threatened approximately 650 homes before firefighters gained the upper hand.

What we know:

According to Chino Valley fire officials, the fire started after the driver of a Tesla lost control in a single-vehicle rollover crash near roadside brush. The vehicle caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to both sides of the road.

The fire was first reported at 7:13 p.m. and quickly grew to 30 acres, prompting a large emergency response as flames moved toward nearby neighborhoods.

Fire officials upgraded the response to a second alarm, deploying more than 200 firefighters, 20 engines, and three helicopters.

At one point, evacuation orders and warnings were issued as the fire threatened 650 homes, though those restrictions were later lifted after firefighters made significant progress overnight.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Grand Avenue remains closed between Grand Avenue Park and the city limit as crews continue working in the area.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the condition of the Tesla driver involved in the rollover crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.