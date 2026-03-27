Caltrans installs new 101 Freeway safety gates ahead of LA 'No Kings' protest

Caltrans Installs New U.S. 101 Safety Gates Ahead of 'No Kings' Protest

The Brief Caltrans has installed safety gates at the 101 Freeway and Los Angeles Street to prevent protesters from entering the highway during Saturday’s demonstrations. The "No Kings" protest, part of a 3,000-city national day of action, expects 50,000 attendees at Gloria Molina Grand Park starting at 2 p.m. Organizers are demanding the impeachment of the Trump administration and the abolition of ICE, citing "unconstitutional deportations" and military aggression.



Caltrans crews are finalizing the installation of emergency gates at key 101 Freeway ramps ahead of a massive "No Kings" protest expected to draw 50,000 people to downtown Los Angeles this Saturday.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol requested the installation of the gates as a "proactive safety measure." Authorities noted that during previous protests, pedestrians used these specific ramps to walk onto the highway, creating high-risk conditions for both marchers and drivers.

Caltrans stated these gates will only be deployed as needed to ensure fast-moving vehicles and pedestrians remain separated.

The Los Angeles rally, organized locally by 50501 SoCal, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

The event will feature a march down Spring Street and high-profile visual displays, including a 20-foot-tall balloon of President Donald Trump in a diaper and a 15-foot-tall balloon depicting him in a Russian military uniform.

SUGGESTED: No Kings 2026: Full list of protest locations, times across Southern California

What they're saying:

Organizers characterized the event as a response to "unconstitutional deportations and inhumane treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers."

In a news release, 50501 SoCal stated the march is "a direct confrontation with escalating state violence, from deportations carried out with little to no due process to military aggression abroad."

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"A lot of people want to help, they just don't know where to start," said Emily Williams, a lead organizer for 50501 SoCal. "No Kings is that starting point. It's about community, about showing up for each other, and about turning concern into real action you can be part of."

What's next:

The rally will feature a diverse lineup of speakers and performers, including actress Jodie Sweetin, Dr. Melina Abdullah, and Becky Pringle.

Musical acts include 2025 Grammy Harry Belafonte award winner Iman Jordan and The Neighborhood Kids.

Locally, the event is supported by over 30 organizations, all calling for the impeachment and removal of the Trump administration and the abolition of ICE.