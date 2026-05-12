Venice residents concerned about recent violent attacks

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in separate incidents following a series of attacks in Venice, including one where a victim was struck with a sword. Neighbors are divided on safety, with some saying crime happens almost every week, while others say the community’s housing programs saved their lives. The group in charge of the local supportive housing is now reviewing its safety plans and operations to address the community's concerns.



Several violent crimes in Venice over the past week have left residents on edge.

What we know:

One of the attacks happened on Rose Avenue in front of a housing building where a man was attacked with a sword and almost lost his arm. Officials later confirmed the suspect, identified as Justin Tucker, was arrested.

There was also a second stabbing on the same day near Horizon Avenue and Main Street. The two incidents were not related and Los Angles Police Department officer arrested the suspect in the second case.

Both stabbings happened on Saturday, May 9, and investigators said both victims are expected to survive.

The group that runs the housing building, Venice Community Housing, said they know how serious this is. They are now looking at their safety rules and how they run their buildings to see what needs to change.

What they're saying:

Venice Community Housing released the following statement.

"Venice Community Housing recognizes the seriousness of the violent incident that occurred near Rose Apartments and the harm caused to the victim and others impacted by this event. Our thoughts remain with the injured individual and everyone affected.

The safety and wellbeing of our residents, staff, neighbors, and broader community remain our highest priorities. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, staff responded quickly, residents were asked to shelter in place, and emergency responders secured the area.

Because this remains an active law enforcement investigation and involves confidential resident matters, we are limited in what we can share regarding individuals connected to the incident.

VCH takes safety concerns seriously and is actively assessing operational and support needs at the property. We are also continuing to support staff and residents affected by this traumatic event.

Affordable and supportive housing exists to help vulnerable individuals stabilize through housing, supportive services, and long-term care coordination. This work is complex and often involves serving people who have experienced significant trauma, behavioral health challenges, poverty, and prolonged instability. While incidents of violence are deeply concerning in any setting, VCH remains committed to providing safe, stable housing environments and to supporting both residents and the broader community with care and accountability."