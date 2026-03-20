‘No Kings’ movement set to sweep California with mass protests planned for March 28

The Brief Over 3,000 "No Kings" protests are scheduled nationwide for March 28, with California leading the movement with over 300 confirmed local events. Organized by Indivisible and the ACLU, the mobilization aims to be the largest in U.S. history, following massive turnouts in June and October 2025. Organizers emphasize a strictly nonviolent approach, explicitly requesting that participants refrain from bringing any weapons to the demonstrations.



A massive wave of "No Kings" protests is set to sweep across Southern California and the U.S. on Saturday, March 28, as activists prepare for what they predict will be the largest single-day mobilization in American history.

What we know:

This "No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action" follows a series of high-turnout events in 2025, which saw over five million participants in June and seven million in October.

In California alone, 320 events are currently tracked, with major gatherings planned for Los Angeles City Hall, the California State Capitol in Sacramento, and Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.

A national kickoff call is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, to brief participants on strategy and safety protocols.

The backstory:

Emerging shortly after the 2025 inauguration, the "No Kings" movement is a coalition-led resistance—spearheaded by Indivisible and the 50501 Movement—dedicated to rejecting what organizers characterize as authoritarian and "monarchical" tendencies within the Trump administration.

Guided by the "3.5% rule" of nonviolent social change, the movement reached a historic turning point on June 14, 2025, when millions gathered to "drown out" a taxpayer-funded military parade in a mass reassertion of popular sovereignty.

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Since that initial "Day of Defiance," the group has transitioned into a sustained national force, drawing over 12 million cumulative participants to date while maintaining a strict commitment to de-escalation and nonviolence in its ongoing opposition to intensified ICE raids and federal judicial appointments.

Southern California rally locations

Local perspective:

The following list includes confirmed events and locations across Southern and Central California for Saturday, March 28:

Los Angeles: 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall / Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Santa Monica: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue (Palisades Park).

Pasadena: 11 a.m. gathering at Pasadena City College; march to City Hall starts at 11:15 a.m.

Long Beach: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Location typically near City Hall).

Lancaster: Events planned by local Antelope Valley Indivisible chapters.

Anaheim: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at La Palma Park (N. Harbor Blvd & W. La Palma Ave).

Newport Beach: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Back Bay Dr area).

Santa Ana: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Bristol Street and MacArthur Blvd.

Huntington Beach: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Fullerton/La Habra: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Imperial Highway and South Beach Blvd.

Riverside: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Market Street and University Avenue.

San Bernardino: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at San Bernardino City Hall.

Temecula: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Temecula Duck Pond.

Hemet: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Democracy Center (E. Florida Ave & N. Franklin St).

Other Cities: Registered events include Redlands (Orange St), Corona (Ontario Ave), and Victorville (Park & Ride on Amargosa Rd).

Ventura County

Ventura: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Ventura County Government Center.

San Diego County

San Diego (Main): 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy).

Otay Mesa/Chula Vista: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Birch & Millenia.

Escondido: 3 p.m. (Location updates via Indivisible North County).

Fallbrook/Ramona: Local rallies scheduled for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively.

Central California Rally Locations

Santa Barbara: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Alameda Park, followed by a march to De La Guerra Plaza.

Fresno: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. along Blackstone Avenue (Nees to Alluvial).

San Luis Obispo: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the SLO Superior Court.

Visalia: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Tulare County Superior Court.

Lompoc: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at N. H Street and Central Avenue.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how local law enforcement agencies in various jurisdictions plan to manage the "clusters" of events, particularly in high-density metropolitan areas where multiple protests are scheduled simultaneously.

Timeline:

June 14, 2025: The first major "No Kings" action draws five million people.

October 18, 2025: Participation grows to seven million across 2,700 events.

March 18, 2026: Indivisible releases updated event counts (3,000+ nationwide).

March 19, 2026: National Kickoff Call held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PST.

March 28, 2026: Nationwide day of action scheduled to begin.

What they're saying:

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, framed the movement as a response to perceived authoritarianism. "With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force," Levin said. Organizers also reiterated their commitment to peace, stating the movement is a "peaceful, nationwide resistance" and a "moral imperative."

What you can do:

Those interested in participating can find a detailed interactive map of protest locations on the Indivisible website.

Organizers recommend RSVPing via mobilize.us for the national kickoff call on March 19 to receive safety tools and strategy information.

Participants are reminded of the group's core principle: a commitment to de-escalation and a strict "no weapons" policy for all attendees.

What's next:

Organizers are currently focusing all resources on the March 28 mobilization, which they anticipate will be the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

Following the national day of action, the coalition plans to pivot toward local legislative advocacy and voter protection initiatives ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.