Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigns amid China foreign agent allegations

The Brief Former Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigned Monday following federal charges alleging she acted as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. Prosecutors claim Wang disseminated pro-China messaging via a community news site while taking direct orders and praise from foreign officials. Wang’s fiancé is currently serving four years in prison for the same charge; Wang is expected to plead guilty and faces up to 10 years.



Former Arcadia mayor Eileen Wang resigned Monday amid federal allegations that she secretly acted on behalf of the Chinese government while serving in local politics — and later refused to answer questions when confronted by FOX 11 outside her home.

What we know:

Wang submitted a resignation letter to city leaders calling her departure "personal in nature," but made no mention of the federal criminal case now unfolding against her.

Federal prosecutors accuse Wang of working with Chinese government officials between 2020 and 2022 to promote pro-China messaging through a community news website while allegedly concealing those ties from the public.

"Essentially it means she worked in the United States for another government, for its officials," Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Elbogen said.

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According to prosecutors, Wang allegedly followed directives from Chinese officials and distributed messaging tied to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"She executed directives. She did what they told her to do," Elbogen said. "They’d give her praise for how well she’s doing. She’d say, ‘Thank you leader.’"

FOX 11 tracked Wang down Monday outside her home, where she appeared surprised by questions about the allegations.

"Is there anything you want to say to your constituents?" FOX 11 asked.

Wang did not respond and quickly drove away.

The allegations stand in stark contrast to Wang’s public remarks during her swearing-in ceremony earlier this year, when she took an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States" and publicly opposed foreign government interference.

The case also has another connection close to home. Federal authorities say Wang’s fiancé pleaded guilty last year to the same charge and is now serving a four-year federal prison sentence.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

What they're saying:

Arcadia city officials said they were unaware of the extent of Wang’s alleged ties to China.

"Honestly, we’re not aware of what her connections in China and to what extent they’d be," Deputy City Manager Justine Bruno said.

Arcadia City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto released a statement online that read in part, "The allegations at the center of this case, that a foreign government sought to exert influence over a local elected official, are deeply troubling. We take them seriously."

Neighbors expressed concern at the allegations.

"She’s been a strange neighbor to have," neighbor Cari Freeman told FOX 11, alleging there were often random visitors at the home and that Wang frequently spoke on the phone in her car.

FBI Director Kash Patel reacted to the case on social media, saying federal authorities are continuing to "move aggressively to root out this kind of influence in American institutions all over the country."

What's next:

Wang is expected to formally plead guilty in the coming weeks. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

At its next meeting, the Arcadia City Council will select a Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem from among the remaining Councilmembers and will begin discussing how Arcadia’s District 3 will be represented until the next election cycle in November 2026.

The Source: This report is based on federal court filings presented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and on-the-ground investigative reporting by FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff.



