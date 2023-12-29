Niani Finlayson: Videos, 911 audio released in shooting of Lancaster mom who called cops for domestic violence

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released the body camera footage of the shooting that killed Niani Finlayson, a young mother who called 911 in response to an alleged domestic violence situation involving her boyfriend in Lancaster.

In the video shared by LASD, the department also shared audio of the Dec. 4 911 call Finlayson made when she told the operator that a man wouldn't leave her home. The audio captured what seems like a chaotic scene at the house with a man yelling and Finlayson screaming and yelling back expletives while remaining on the line with the 911 operator.

In the video, three deputies arrived at the Lancaster home and heard people yelling inside. LASD tried kicking the door open after realizing it was locked. Finlayson, holding what appeared to be a kitchen knife, opened the door and let the deputies in.

Shortly after Finlayson opened the door, she yelled, "I'm about to stab him… he pushed my baby," prompting the deputies to yell "Hey!"

When the deputies entered the home, a young girl pointed at the man – Finlayson's boyfriend – accusing him of pushing her. One of the deputies entering the home opened fire, ultimately killing Finlayson.

The shooting happened in front of the little girl and Finlayson's boyfriend, who had his hands up at the time of the shooting, yelled at the deputies, "Why did you shoot?"

LASD explained in a statement that Finlayson was holding the knife in her right hand and grabbing her boyfriend with her left hand before one of the deputies shot her. LASD also shared a screenshot of what appears to be the knife recovered from the deadly shooting scene.

At no point in the body camera videos showed the boyfriend or the little girl asking LASD to shoot Finlayson.

Finlayson's death has since drawn calls for justice for the 27-year-old woman. Finlayson's father has previously spoken to the public regarding his daughter's death, showing profound disappointment in LASD's handling of the incident.

"You just pull out your gun like… like she's a dog on the street?" he said in a press conference earlier in the month.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation by the department and Los Angeles County DA George Gascon's office is running its own investigation. The family has since filed a lawsuit against LA County over wrongful death.