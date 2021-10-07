NFL players helping destigmatize conversations about mental health: Meet the woman behind the movement

Naomi Osaka pulling out of the French Open because of mental health concerns, Simone Biles taking herself out of some Olympic events because of her own mental health challenges.

These two events helped shine a bright spotlight on a conversation that has been in the shadows for far too long.

For so many people, the shame and stigma attached to any kind of emotional or mental distress prevent them from reaching out for help.

We tend to see elite athletes as the toughest of the tough, mentally and physically. That's why pro athletes stepping up with their stories of mental health challenges, and encouraging people to get help, can be such a powerful force in the battle to take the shame away.

Some of the biggest, toughest, most macho players in the NFL are helping destigmatize conversations about mental health problems by talking about their own struggles. It's part of an incredible program the Indianapolis Colts have started called "Kicking the Stigma."

