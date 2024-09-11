Newsom declares State of Emergency for 4 SoCal counties amid Airport, Bridge fires

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in the wake of the Airport and Bridge fires torching parts of Southern California.

The declaration comes as the Airport Fire burned more than 23,000 acres across Orange and Riverside counties. In addition to the Airport Fire, the Bridge Fire has burned nearly 50,000 acres across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

What will this mean? The State of Emergency gives California's state government the green light to provide extra help and/or resources to help the areas impacted by the emergency. The State of Emergency also activates National Guard response.

In addition to the three fires, the Line Fire has burned parts of San Bernardino County, specifically in the Highland area. Newsom had issued a State of Emergency for areas impacted by the Line Fire back on September 7.

Below is a copy of the State of Emergency declared by Newsom on September 11:

