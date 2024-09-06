Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire in Highland prompts evacuation warnings

Published  September 6, 2024 10:01am PDT
The brush fire in Highland broke out Thursday and has so far burned 505 acres.

HIGHLAND, Calif. - As Southern California deals with an intense heatwave, a brush fire sparked in San Bernardino County, prompting evacuation warnings. 

The Line Fire was originally reported Thursday in the area of Baseline and Aplin streets in Highland

As of Friday morning, the fire burned 505 acres and is 0% contained.

An evacuation warning remains in place for east Highland areas including the neighborhoods east of Church St, north of Highland Ave., east of Weaver, and north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge. 

According to Cal Fire San Bernardino, there is a hard road closure at Baseline east of Weaver.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 