Brush fire in Highland prompts evacuation warnings

As Southern California deals with an intense heatwave, a brush fire sparked in San Bernardino County, prompting evacuation warnings.

The Line Fire was originally reported Thursday in the area of Baseline and Aplin streets in Highland.

As of Friday morning, the fire burned 505 acres and is 0% contained.

An evacuation warning remains in place for east Highland areas including the neighborhoods east of Church St, north of Highland Ave., east of Weaver, and north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge.

SkyFOX over the Line Fire

According to Cal Fire San Bernardino, there is a hard road closure at Baseline east of Weaver.

The cause of the fire is unknown.