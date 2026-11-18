The Brief Police arrested a mand and teen after a nearly 30-mile pursuit on the 110 Freeway South ended in a Gardena crash. The South Los Angeles gang burglary crew allegedly targeted a former U.S. Open champion's Sherman Oaks home and a Mulholland Drive house once owned by Katy Perry. Detectives are working to determine if the suspects are connected to two additional burglary attempts and break-ins in Encino.



Residents across the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Hillsare on edge after a South Los Angeles gang burglary crew targeted multiple upscale homes while people were inside.

Following break-ins at a Sherman Oaks residence belonging to a former U.S. Open tennis champion and a Mulholland Drive home once owned by singer Katy Perry, Los Angeles police arrested two suspects after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash.

What we know:

Authorities believe a coordinated South Los Angeles gang burglary crew is behind a series of residential and attempted burglaries targeting high-end homes across the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood Hills.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men smashed through the front door of a residence on Alomar Drive, south of Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, belonging to a well-known professional tennis player and former U.S. Open champion, police said.

The athlete was apparently not home at the time, though her mother and her mother's husband were inside. Alerted by barking dogs, the couple went to check and ran right into the intruders, who briefly appeared to try to grab the tennis player's mother before being scared off by her husband, according to authorities.

Just a few hours later, around midnight, police say those same suspects struck again at a home on Mulholland Drive near Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills that was reportedly once owned by singer Katy Perry.

The suspects were already under surveillance by LAPD Metro officers, and when police pulled up to the scene, the suspects were loading up a car and took off, sparking a nearly 30-mile pursuit on the 110 Freeway South.

The chase ended in Gardena when the suspects lost control and crashed, where officers and police canines took three men into custody—two at the crash scene and a third who was captured later inside a perimeter.

Officers discovered suitcases filled with items they believe were stolen inside the suspects' vehicle.

Two of the detained suspects were teen boys; one teen was later released to his parents, while the other teenager and a man were formally arrested, police said.

What they're saying:

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell addressed the arrests and the investigation into the crew during an interview on Good Dy LA Wednesday morning, noting that a small group of burglars belonging to criminal crews is responsible for much of the havoc and fear in the community.

"We were able to put together surveillance on some suspects, a South Los Angeles gang burglary crew. They were then able to follow them after they did the burglaries this morning and a pursuit ensued on the 110 Freeway South. They were then able to arrest two of them at the scene at the termination of the suit where they crashed. And then one was captured later in a perimeter. And we have two juveniles and one adult involved in this. They have prior arrests for burglaries," McDonnell said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine whether the crew detained in Gardena is connected to two additional burglary attempts and break-ins reported yesterday in Encino.

In one incident on Pettit, residents discovered a shattered window at their home, though police say no one entered and nothing was stolen.

In a separate incident on Bergamo Drive in Encino, residents woke up to find smashed windows and several suspects inside their house, who also startled and took off without taking any property or causing injuries.

Police have not publicly released the names of the suspects, the specific charges filed against the adult male and teenage male in custody, or the identity of the former U.S. Open champion.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating all four cases to determine if the incidents in Sherman Oaks, Mulholland Drive, and Encino are definitively linked to the same criminal crew.

What you can do:

LAPD officials urge residents to remain vigilant. Anyone who notices unusual or suspicious activity in their area is asked to contact police immediately.