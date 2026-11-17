The Brief Outgoing Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard withdrew a last-minute proposal to appoint members to key city and regional committees—including the Orange County Fire Authority—just hours before Tuesday's City Council meeting following intense public backlash. Mayor-elect Dr. Letitia Clark and Councilmember Lee Fink criticized the agenda item as a politically motivated "power grab" meant to undercut the incoming administration, noting that such appointments are traditionally made annually after a new mayor takes office. Lumbard defended the proposal as an effort to ensure uninterrupted committee work and cited "substantial misinformation and negativity" for pulling the item.



The outgoing mayor of Tustin has withdrawn a proposal to fill key regional board positions just hours before Tuesday’s City Council meeting, following pushback from Mayor-elect Dr. Letitia Clark and her supporters.

The proposal sparked questions about the timing of the appointments and whether the outgoing administration was attempting to limit the incoming mayor’s influence.

Clark says the public response made a difference. But she says she still wants answers about why the item was placed on the agenda in the first place.

What we know:

At the center of the dispute was Item 13 on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.

Outgoing Mayor Austin Lumbard had proposed appointments to several city and regional committees, including the Orange County Fire Authority.

If approved, the appointments would have been made by the current City Council before Clark takes office.

Clark says those appointments have traditionally been made annually after the new mayor takes office.

She questioned whether the proposal was an attempt to limit the authority of the incoming mayor.

"I was hoping that this was a mistake, that this couldn’t be some kind of intentional way to take away what limited power the mayor role has already," Clark said.

What they're saying:

The dispute comes after a contentious Tustin mayoral race that Clark says was, at times, downright ugly.

She described the proposed appointments as feeling like "sour grapes," suggesting the move was politically motivated.

Clark took her concerns to social media and encouraged supporters to attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Councilmember Lee Fink also criticized the proposal, calling it an "intolerable power grab by the candidate who just lost re-election."

Fink said the appointments involve regional boards that oversee billions of dollars in public funds and have "always" been made on an annual basis after the new mayor takes office.

"If anyone claims that it can be undone in two weeks when the newly-elected Mayor takes office, then it doesn’t need to be done now," Fink said. "But what this tells you is that there will be an effort to block those appointments."

Lumbard, meanwhile, defended his proposal, saying his intention was to ensure the committees could continue their work without interruption.

In a statement to FOX 11, Lumbard said:

"I am withdrawing tonight’s City Council Meeting Agenda Item regarding my proposed appointments to city and regional committees despite the City Attorney’s confirmation that the current City Council body has the discretion and legal authority under Government Code section 40605, to consider and approve these appointments.

My sole motivation for offering tonight’s proposed appointments was to ensure that these committees continue their important work on behalf of our community and its residents without interruption. Our Mayor-elect has the same authority and, once in office, can bring forward appointments to these committees for Council’s consideration.

My decision to withdraw this item is in response to the substantial misinformation and negativity surrounding this item, despite my continued concern that risk of unfilled vacancies would jeopardize the fullest representation of Tustin voices and could affect their effectiveness and continuity of services."

What's next:

With the proposal withdrawn, Clark will have the opportunity to bring forward her own appointments after taking office.

But she says the withdrawal does not resolve the larger concern. Clark said the fact that the proposal was pulled just hours before the meeting was supposed to begin shows the community made its voice heard.

She also said she appreciates the response but still wants to know why the appointments appeared on the agenda in the first place.

"It’s just a reminder that we answer to the people," Clark said. "These are not jobs that belong to us."