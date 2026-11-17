The Brief Sherman Oaks residents packed a community meeting Monday night to oppose a proposed LA Metro train yard at Westfield Fashion Square for a $25 billion subway project. Hundreds attended the over-capacity meeting, with many leaving frustrated over noise and property value concerns and the lack of a public comment period. LA Metro officials said the site is one of five possibilities under consideration, no decision has been made and finalizing plans could take up to two years.



A $25 billion subway project could transform the Sepulveda Pass, but not without controversy. On Monday night, Sherman Oaks residents pushed back against a proposed train yard site in their neighborhood.

What we know:

LA Metro said it is considering five possible sites for a train maintenance and storage facility, with one of the possibilities at Westfield Fashion Square.

Many angry residents showed up at a meeting at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center to make their voices heard, drawing an over-capacity crowd. Metro officials then decided to hold two separate, contentious presentations to accommodate everyone.

What they're saying:

"The idea of changing it to something semi-industrial is a joke," resident Joan Leonard said.

She lives three blocks from the mall and was one of hundreds at the meeting opposing Metro’s proposal along Oxnard Street, between Kester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Some residents left frustrated when there was no time allotted for public comment.

"They want to shut us up. There was no opportunity for public comment at all. They don’t want to hear what we had to say," another resident said.

The other side:

LA Metro officials said the facility will be used to support a multibillion-dollar underground Metro line expansion that will connect the San Fernando Valley to West L.A.

"We’re really early in the process. We’re just starting to identify potential sites," an LA Metro official said.

They also said they want the public’s input to hear their concerns, saying no decision has been made.

Local perspective:

Other residents also expressed concern about property values and noise.

In response, LA Metro says the trains will be electric.

What's next:

It is expected to take up to two years to finalize plans, authorities said.