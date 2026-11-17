The Brief Save Glendale Water is urging the Glendale City Council to pause a vote on proposed water rate increases. The council met Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss the proposal and hold a public hearing.



A residents group is urging the Glendale City Council to delay a vote on proposed water rate increases, questioning the city’s spending priorities and asking for more community input.

What we know:

The council met Tuesday, Nov. 17, to discuss the proposed increases and hold a public hearing.

The group, Save Glendale Water, disputes whether the planned infrastructure work justifies the need for higher rates. According to the group, residents have been told the increases are urgently needed to replace aging pipes, but the plan calls for replacing only about 2 miles of pipe annually.

The group says that work would be concentrated in central Glendale near hospitals, leaving foothill communities and most other neighborhoods outside the planned replacement areas while requiring all city utility account holders to pay higher rates.

The backstory:

The Glendale Water and Power (GWP) proposed a five-year plan on raising prices. GWP estimated during the proposal stage of the plan to impose an average of about 53% in rate hikes, which would kick in Jan. 1, 2027 if approved by the City Council.

According to Save Glendale Water, GWP's agreement with Ferguson Enterprises LLC includes roughly 36,000 replacement water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure software system at a cost of $24 million, plus a 10% contingency. The group also cited a $462,400 inspection agreement with Willdan.

"Our ask is simple: pause this vote," Save Glendale WAter said in a statement prior to Tuesday's council meeting.

The group is asking GWP to seek additional community input before proceeding with five years of increases, even if doing so requires revisiting the cost study or renegotiating the meter contract.

It also raised concerns about the potential financial burden on families and small businesses, saying higher costs could make it harder for residents to remain in their communities.